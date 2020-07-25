1/1
Paul J. Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Beck, 78, of Emmaus, died July 19, 2020 in Lehigh Center. He was the loving husband of the late Billie J. (DeLong) Beck to whom he was married for 53 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Emily (Gulla) and Paul J. Beck, Jr. He honorably served his country in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Paul worked for Superior Combustion and owned and operated Beck's Topsoil with his family. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Paul is survived by a son, Joseph P. Beck and wife Abby of Goodyear, AZ; daughter, Virginia E. Beck and partner Jessica Mead of Allentown; sisters, Virginia Yost of Bellefonte and Rosanne Zgura of Emmaus; grandchildren, Logan and McKenna Beck; neighbor and beloved family friend, Hilda Stauffer. He was predeceased by a brother, Philip Beck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in honor of Billie or making a donation in support of the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved