Paul J. Beck, 78, of Emmaus, died July 19, 2020 in Lehigh Center. He was the loving husband of the late Billie J. (DeLong) Beck to whom he was married for 53 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Emily (Gulla) and Paul J. Beck, Jr. He honorably served his country in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Paul worked for Superior Combustion and owned and operated Beck's Topsoil with his family. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Paul is survived by a son, Joseph P. Beck and wife Abby of Goodyear, AZ; daughter, Virginia E. Beck and partner Jessica Mead of Allentown; sisters, Virginia Yost of Bellefonte and Rosanne Zgura of Emmaus; grandchildren, Logan and McKenna Beck; neighbor and beloved family friend, Hilda Stauffer. He was predeceased by a brother, Philip Beck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
in honor of Billie or making a donation in support of the charity of your choice
.