Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Paul Burtis
Paul J. Burtis Jr.


1935 - 2020
Paul J. Burtis Jr. Obituary
Paul J. Burits, Jr., 84, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of the late Theresa K. (Hyla) Burits. Born October 9, 1935 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Paul J., Sr. and Caroline (Bugnits) Burits. Paul graduated from Northampton High School. He worked for Bethlehem Steel as a worker leader for many years. Paul was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Paul honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Alliance Fire Co. Paul was an avid shuffleboard player. Survivor: sons, Robert, John and Donald and wife, Kathy; daughter, Michele Moser and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Joseph, Maura, Megan, Maria and Luke; great grandchildren, Lane and Kara. Paul was predeceased by his sisters, Caroline and Helen. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Renaissance Home - Activity Fund, 1001 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 or Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 in loving memory of Paul.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
