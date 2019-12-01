Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
210 E. Northampton Street
Bath, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Deutsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Deutsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Deutsch Obituary
Paul J. Deutsch, 73, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of Linda J. (Wagner) Deutsch. They observed their 17th wedding anniversary on June 15. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, he was a son of the late Frank and Anna (Schramek) Deutsch. Paul was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1964, and attended Temple University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in pharmacology. He was employed as a pharmacist for many years at the former Rea & Derick Drug Stores. Paul took great pride in the ownership of his home and was often seen working in the yard, which was a labor of love. Survivors: His loving wife, Linda. Paul was predeceased by his twin brother, Charles Deutsch. Services: His Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -