Paul J. Deutsch, 73, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of Linda J. (Wagner) Deutsch. They observed their 17th wedding anniversary on June 15. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, he was a son of the late Frank and Anna (Schramek) Deutsch. Paul was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1964, and attended Temple University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in pharmacology. He was employed as a pharmacist for many years at the former Rea & Derick Drug Stores. Paul took great pride in the ownership of his home and was often seen working in the yard, which was a labor of love. Survivors: His loving wife, Linda. Paul was predeceased by his twin brother, Charles Deutsch. Services: His Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019