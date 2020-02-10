|
Paul J. Gerkovich, 85, of Walnutport passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of Alma M. (Heintzelman) Gerkovich, whom he married April 14, 1956. Born in Lehigh Township, on July 25, 1934, he was the last survivor of eleven children born to the late Constantine and Catherine (Valo) Gerkovich.
Paul served his country honorably in the US Army from 1957-1959. He worked briefly for Bethlehem Steel and for A-Treat. Most of his working years were spent at the American Nickeloid in Walnutport working in the maintenance department. He also worked part time throughout his career for ABE Refrigeration. Paul was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Walnutport.
In addition to his wife Alma, he is survived by daughters: Anita and husband John Costa of Schnecksville, Carol and husband Thomas Schneider of Northampton, Stephanie and husband Evan Griffith of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8PM on Wednesday February 12 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Interment will follow Mass at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020