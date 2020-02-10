Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
1152 Oak Rd
Walnutport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gerkovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Gerkovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Gerkovich Obituary
Paul J. Gerkovich, 85, of Walnutport passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the husband of Alma M. (Heintzelman) Gerkovich, whom he married April 14, 1956. Born in Lehigh Township, on July 25, 1934, he was the last survivor of eleven children born to the late Constantine and Catherine (Valo) Gerkovich.

Paul served his country honorably in the US Army from 1957-1959. He worked briefly for Bethlehem Steel and for A-Treat. Most of his working years were spent at the American Nickeloid in Walnutport working in the maintenance department. He also worked part time throughout his career for ABE Refrigeration. Paul was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Walnutport.

In addition to his wife Alma, he is survived by daughters: Anita and husband John Costa of Schnecksville, Carol and husband Thomas Schneider of Northampton, Stephanie and husband Evan Griffith of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8PM on Wednesday February 12 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Interment will follow Mass at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now