Paul J. Hewitt
1933 - 2020
Paul J. Hewitt, 87, of Walnutport, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Joanne E. (Hartline) Hewitt to whom he was married 29 years this past February 16. Born in Slatedale, March 18, 1933, Paul was the son of the late John P. and Emma E. (Schlosser) Hewitt. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era with a rank of Corporal. Paul owned and operated the former Paul's Market in Slatedale for 14 years before retiring in 1989. Prior to that, he was employed as a truck driver for MTS in Northampton. Paul was a member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post # 16, Slatington and the Slatedale and Emerald Fire Companies. He attended the Northern Lehigh Bible Fellowship Church in Walnutport.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; son, Gregory P. Hewitt (Elis) of Florida; daughter, Kim A. Keiser (Darryl) of Slatedale; four granddaughters; two great grandchildren; sister, Frances M. Kuntz of Walnutport; step-sons, Curtiss M. Bauer (Cynthia) of Northampton and David M Bauer (Wendy) of Hamburg; four step-grandsons; predeceased by siblings, Mary E. Hallman, Kenneth E. Hewitt, Mark J. Hewitt and infant, Robert F. Hewitt.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Lehigh Bible Fellowship Church and/or the Slatedale Fire Co. both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
