Paul J. Majercak
1939 - 2020
Paul J. Majercak, 80, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on June 29, 1939 in Stiles, he was a son of the late Stephen and Veronica (Hudak) Majercak. Paul and his wife, Elaine M. (Krautsack), celebrated 54 years of marriage together. He was employed with Whitehall Cement and Deka Battery for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marines. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by daughters, Donna Hart, Sherry Reichard and husband, Robert, and Randy O'Neil; brother, Bill; sisters, Irene Valick and Rose O'Donnell; grandchildren, Mandy and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Karie and Janel; and several nieces and nephews. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in loving memory of Paul.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.
