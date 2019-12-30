|
Paul J. Unger, 98, of Kutztown, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Kutztown Manor Nursing Home, Kutztown. He was the widower of Mildred A. (Wessner) Unger who died September 3, 2001. His long-time companion Marie G. (Arndt) Neiman died April 10, 2016. Born in Topton, Paul was a son of the late Harry J. and Effire M. (Heiser) Unger. Paul was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Paul honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the United States Army with service during World War II. Mr. Unger was employed as the Parts Department Manager for Schlenker Motors, Nothstein Ford and Jaindl - Good Ford, all of Kutztown, for over 35 years until his retirement in 1982. Paul also was a self-employed locksmith for many years. A 32nd degree Mason, Paul was a member of Huguenot Lodge #377 F.& A.M., Kutztown.
SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by a son, Paul R., husband of Donna K. (George) Unger, Hamburg. Daughter-in-Law, Pamela G. (Fenstermacher) Unger, Kutztown. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Christopher Unger, Stephanie Vasquez, Jeremy Unger, Tammy Correll, Tanette Reidenhour, Todd Fink, Tracy Flanagan, and four great grandchildren: Reina Unger, Sophia Unger, Madeline Unger, and Isla Unger. Paul is survived by a sister, Mae (Unger) Lindley, Ogden, Utah; and a brother, Donald J. Unger, Pottstown. In addition to his wife, companion, and parents, Paul was predeceased by a son Jeffrey M. Unger, who died October 16, 2013, and a step-son Larry R. Fink, who died February 1, 2006. He was also predeceased by sisters Annie N. Nolf and Irene Tittensor.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Maryann Hamm, officiating. Interment in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Huguenot Lodge #377 Services at 10:45 a.m. in the Funeral Home.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In Paul's memory may be made to the memorial fund of Saint John's Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019