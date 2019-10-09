Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Paul K. Buss Sr.


1937 - 2019
Paul K. Buss Sr. Obituary
Paul K. Buss, Sr., 82, of Coplay, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA.

Born April 2, 1937 in North Whitehall Township, he was the son of the late Adam and Agnes (Harvey) Buss. He was the husband of the late Janet (Schaller) Buss with whom he shared 59 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018. Paul was employed by the Fuller Co., Allentown, PA where he worked for over 30 years as a machinist prior to his retirement. In his spare time, Paul was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also was a proud family man and loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Surviving are sons, Paul K. Buss, Jr. and wife Pamela, of Slatington, PA and Larry Keiser of Coplay, PA, sisters, Mildred Hahn and Marion Walchak, Granddaughter Megan Keinert, wife of Kurtis, Grandsons Michael Buss, Andrew Buss, and Jason Keiser. In addition to his wife, Paul was predeceased by five brothers and sisters.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 10th, at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, prior to the service. Inurnment will be held privately at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the C/O the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019
