Paul Kneller

Paul Kneller Obituary
Paul C. Kneller, 55 years, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, February 20th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Barbara J. (Harte) Kneller of Bethlehem and the late Charles P. Kneller.

Paul was a graduate of Salisbury High School. Paul was a member of Unity House in Bethlehem and a dedicated caregiver to his parents. He was a parishioner at the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Paul was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following all the Philly teams.

Surviving along with his mother Barbara are his sisters Denise, with whom he resided, Joan E. Kneller and Tracie Ann Sullivan and husband Michael, brother Robert G. Kneller and wife Tracy A., nieces and nephew Rachael and Rena Pietkiewcz, Gavin, Ava and Abigail Kneller.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Family may be contacted for additional details.

Online condolences may be sent to family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020
