Paul Krajcir, 88, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Genevieve "Jen" (Genits) Krajcir. Born in Hauto, he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Krajcir. He was a graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School. Paul worked for Mack Truck in Allentown for 25 years and last worked for Jet Data in Lansford. Paul was a Marine Corp Veteran, a member of the "Chosen Few", who honorably served his country during the Korean War. While serving in the U.S. Marines, Paul had been promoted to Corporal and then Sergeant. His numerous awards include the Marine Corp Combat Ribbon for Korea, the Korean Service Medal with 6 Bronze Stars, U.S. Presidential Unit Citation with a Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal from the Marine Corps for 3 years and 4 months of faithful service. Paul belonged to the Korean War Vets of PA, life member of the PA Amvets and life member of the U.S. American Legion. He was also a member of the Lansford Italian Club, Coaldale Rod & Gun Club and a member of the Mack Truck Retirees Organization. Paul was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Tamaqua.
Surviving are Daughters, Paula Kinn and her husband Daniel of Lewes, DE and Mary Massaro and her husband Robert of Allentown; Sisters, Dolores Androshck of St. Clair and Eleanor Stemetzki of Allentown; Brothers, Michael Krajcir and his wife Judy of Palmerton, Vincent Krajcir of Summit Hill and Francis Krajcir and his wife Cecelia of Allentown; Son-in-law, Dave Schlosser; Grandchildren, Jason Karabinos, Ryan Karabinos, Aaron Schlosser and Jenna Schlosser; Great Grandchildren, Morgan and Maverick; Several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded death by an Infant Daughter and Daughter, Nancy Schlosser; Brothers, Stephen Krajcir, Joseph Krajcir and Bernard Krajcir; Sisters, Elizabeth Duffy and Margaret Marzen.
Mass of Christian Burial is on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Military Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling Hours are Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Church.
Contributions, in Paul's memory, may be made to the Marine Corp Toys for Tots c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019