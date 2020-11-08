1/1
Paul L. Boyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul L. Boyer, 91, of East Greenville passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Kriebel) Boyer. A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday at Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm, PA 18070. Family and friends, may call from 9:30-10:30AM Thursday at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. For complete information or to offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palm Schwenkfelder Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved