Paul L. Heckman
Paul L. Heckman, 89, of Emmaus, passed away December 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Orangesville, PA and raised in Mahanoy City, he was the son of the late Ray Merle Heckman and Atta Rozetta (Follmer). Paul served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and he was employed as a plant manager for General Electric. He loved Penn State Football and he was an accomplished running back himself at Mahanoy City High School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors: Daughter, Susan Kanarek and her husband, Steven. Paul was preceased by his brother, Ray Heckman, Sr. of Albuquerque, NM.

Services: Graveside 1:30 PM Friday, December 11 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held 10:30-11:30 AM Friday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus.

Contributions: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 21165, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
DEC
11
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
