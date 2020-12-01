1/1
Paul L. Henninger Sr.
Paul L. Henninger, Sr. 73 years, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Lukes Gnaden Huetten in Lehighton. He was the husband of Linda (Fries) Henninger for 51 years last April. Born in New Tripoli, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Mabel M. (Dengler) Henninger. He worked for various garages in the Lehigh Valley as a Tire Tech for 25 years. Paul was the Courtesy Driver for the Holiday Inn in Fogelsville for 5 years and was currently a security guard in the Lehigh Valley for Signal 88 Security. He was a Boy Scout Leader from 1978-1985 and was a Girl Scout Leader for 3 years. Paul served on the Minsi Trail Council for 3 years as part of the Pow Wow staff and was part of the Szapacs Racing Crew.

Survivors: wife, Linda, son, Paul C. Henninger, Jr. of Slatington, daughter, Tammy Filchner of Northampton, grandchildren, Jocelyn and Tanner.

A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3 at Morgenland Union Cemetery, 3120 Weidasville Rd, Orefield. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Morgenland Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
