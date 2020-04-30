Paul Lauser III
61 years of age and resident of Whitehall, entered eternal life suddenly on Saturday April 25, 2020. He was taken too soon, but God has other plans for him. Born in Allentown, he was the loving husband of Stephanie M. Terleski for 31 years. Paul was co-owner with his wife of "Uncle Paul's Pierogies", and was also past co-owner of The Winding Brook. Paul enjoyed being his own boss, and never found a problem he couldn't conquer. He was truly one of a kind. He was a dedicated parishioner and the Cantor of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, Northampton. His heritage and faith were a joyful part of his life. Paul always went out of his way to lend anyone a helping hand, and his beautiful tenor voice often brought people to tears. It brought Paul great joy to be able to sing and celebrate the Easter Sunday Divine Liturgy which was livestreamed to parishioners and viewed by many in numerous states. God probably needed a tenor for His choir, especially one that had a "larger than life" personality like Paul's. He is survived by wife Stephanie, mother Theresa (Gober) Lauser, brother Nicholas and sister Tanya. Paul was preceded in death by his dad Paul Jr. Always near and dear to his heart were his "sisters and brothers" John, Josie, Ann, Curt, Carol, Jim, Cathy, Bruce, Tricia and Patrick, along with many nieces, nephews and tons of friends. Services will be Private. No flowers please. Paul loved to wear bright colors, so on Friday May 1st, please wear a bright color in memory of Paul. Memorial contributions may be presented to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, 1343 Newport Ave. Northampton PA 18067. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements "Vichnaya pamyat"

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
We have such wonderful memories of Paulie from swimming at Lausers pool, to our wedding at Winding Brook, listening to him singing at church, and wonderful Christmas memories for Holy Supper! May peace be with your family as we continue to keep him in our prayers.
Lisa, girls
Family
What a wonderful person! He was funny, outgoing, intelligent, and always willing to help anyone. I will miss our discussions about politics and medical red tape. The Lord blessed him by calling him home without suffering. It is us, the survivors, who have to find a way to cope with his untimely death. Blessings to all.
Barbara
Family
So sorry to hear about Pauls passing my thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family . I may not live in the area anymore but I remember each and everyone of Dr. Tonys patients as a family for the 28 years of working there may He Rest In Peace.
Jane Collina
Friend
Dear Steph, Trish and family, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. I have nothing but very fond memories of working with Paul at Winding Brook all those years ago. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Monica
Friend
