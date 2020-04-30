61 years of age and resident of Whitehall, entered eternal life suddenly on Saturday April 25, 2020. He was taken too soon, but God has other plans for him. Born in Allentown, he was the loving husband of Stephanie M. Terleski for 31 years. Paul was co-owner with his wife of "Uncle Paul's Pierogies", and was also past co-owner of The Winding Brook. Paul enjoyed being his own boss, and never found a problem he couldn't conquer. He was truly one of a kind. He was a dedicated parishioner and the Cantor of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, Northampton. His heritage and faith were a joyful part of his life. Paul always went out of his way to lend anyone a helping hand, and his beautiful tenor voice often brought people to tears. It brought Paul great joy to be able to sing and celebrate the Easter Sunday Divine Liturgy which was livestreamed to parishioners and viewed by many in numerous states. God probably needed a tenor for His choir, especially one that had a "larger than life" personality like Paul's. He is survived by wife Stephanie, mother Theresa (Gober) Lauser, brother Nicholas and sister Tanya. Paul was preceded in death by his dad Paul Jr. Always near and dear to his heart were his "sisters and brothers" John, Josie, Ann, Curt, Carol, Jim, Cathy, Bruce, Tricia and Patrick, along with many nieces, nephews and tons of friends. Services will be Private. No flowers please. Paul loved to wear bright colors, so on Friday May 1st, please wear a bright color in memory of Paul. Memorial contributions may be presented to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, 1343 Newport Ave. Northampton PA 18067. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements "Vichnaya pamyat"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store