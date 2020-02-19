Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
View Map
Rev. Paul M. Carlson

Rev. Paul M. Carlson Obituary
Rev. Paul M. Carlson, 87 years, beloved husband, father, grandfather and Pastor of 40 years, passed into his eternal home Feb. 18, 2020. Paul was the son of missionary parents, Rev. Paul and Ruth Carlson, and was born in Saigon, Vietnam. He was the husband of Gerri M. (Flexer) Carlson and celebrated 65 years of marriage together.

Paul was a graduate of Du Bose High School in Florida, King's College in New York and Gordon Conwell Seminary in Massachusetts. Paul was Pastor of the Emmaus, Wescosville and East Texas churches which combined into the Bethany United Methodist Church in Wescosville. After 17 years there, he was Pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata for 11 years and Pastor of the Grace United Methodist Church in Pen Argyl for 11 years. After retirement he served as visitation pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown.

Paul loved music and singing in the choir. He sang in high school, with the King's College Singers on a national television broadcast, and in his various churches. He also loved gardening.

Surviving along with his wife Gerri are his daughter Cheryl Brady of Ballston Spa, NY and his son David of Germanville, PA. He has three grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Roger and Ralph, and a sister Joyce.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA. His viewing will be from 10-11am Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his name payable to the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020
