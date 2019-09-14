|
|
Paul M. Heist, 87, of Macungie, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday September 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Christine M. (LeVan) Heist. Born in Wescosville, he was the son of the late Oliver and Beulah (Reichard) Heist. He was a member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orefield. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul was employed at Lucent Technology for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of IBEW Local 375. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing softball, yard work and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Melinda M. wife of Brian Lichtenwalner, Michael C. Heist and Michele A. wife of Rich Kozy; grandchildren, Summer Kozy, Emma Kozy and Kinsley Heist; brother Luke; and sister Alice Adams. He was predeceased by grandson Benjamin Heist; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
Services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church 5103 Snowdrift Rd. Orefield. No calling hours. Arrangements Schmoyer Funeral Home Breinigsville.
Contributions may be made to the Church Memorial Fund.
