Paul M. Ruhf Sr.
Paul M. Ruhf, Sr., 86, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Barrall) Ruhf, who died in 2014.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Emma H. (Moyer) Ruhf. Paul was a graduate of East Greenville High School. He was the owner of Ruhf's Tree Service for more than 30 years. Paul was a member of Zion EC Church in Allentown. He enjoyed woodworking, model trains and railroading, was an avid North Carolina University basketball fan and was an active coach in his younger years for various Mountainville Memorial sports.

Survivors: Sons, Paul M. Ruhf, Jr. and his wife Ellen of Allentown and Douglas R. Ruhf and his wife Deborah of Mountaintop; brother, John Yagielski; sisters, Bernice Fabian and Shirley Briody; 4 granddaughters, Angela Effting, Christine Leitgeb, Diana Ruhf and Dayna Ruhf; 5 great-grandchildren, Darion, Rylen and Reese Effting, Addison and Ansley Leitgeb. Paul was preceded in death by a brother James Yagielski.

Services and interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Allentown will be private at the family's request. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
