Paul M. Tisdale, 56, of Germansville, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in his home with his family at his side. He was the son of Beverly and the late John R. Tisdale and the late Elizabeth Tisdale and Warren Place. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School (1980) and Williamsport Area Community College (1982), now the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Paul was a general contractor and skilled carpenter who founded his own company Tools of the Trade in 1995. Many households across the Lehigh Valley appreciate the results of his handiwork. Paul participated in athletics as a young man, and he continued to be an avid sports fan, particularly when it came to football and the Minnesota Vikings. Among his other loves were classic rock music, the world of nature, and animals, especially his pets: Panzer, Skeezix, Waxie, Rhoadie, and Numzie. Paul enjoyed many lifelong friendships. There were few things that gratified him more than showing off his cooking skills and hosting those friends at his house for buffets and barbecues. Any reason for a celebration was a good one, and many celebrations at Tizz's were legendary. He is survived by mother Beverly, sister Deborah Tisdale Cozen (Bennett), brother Erik Strohl, nieces Yori and Karli Cozen and nephew Matthew Cozen. He was predeceased by brother Scott Strohl. In accordance with Paul's wishes his body has been donated to science and no funeral service will take place. A private celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Any contributions to be made in Paul's memory can be sent to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, 6022 Mountain Road, Germansville, PA 18053 www.forgottenfelines.org or the Lehigh Valley Zoo PO Box 519 Schnecksville, PA 18078 Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019