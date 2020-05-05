Paul P. Roman
Paul P. Roman, 93 of Nazareth, PA. formerly of Northampton, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus in Easton, PA. Born June 21, 1926 in Whitehall- Egypt, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen Roman and the late Mary (Jumba) Roman. He was the husband of the late Vilma A. (Kranitz) Roman who passed away in 2015.

Paul was last employed as a school bus driver for First Student, Inc., Northampton, PA. for 20 years before retiring in 1988. Prior to he worked for Mill Crest Manufacturing, Bethlehem as a sewing machine mechanic for several years and prior to that he worked for Quaker Shoe Co, in Allentown. Paul was a member of St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Berlinsville. He was a member of the Sokol club, Whitehall, PA. Paul served his Country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Surviving are sons, David P. Roman and wife Nancy of Northampton, PA and Anthony P. Roman and wife Susan of Washington, DC. 4 Grandchildren: Bailey, Riley, Kaius, and Korah. He was predeceased by his brother, George Roman.

A Private funeral service will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. with Fr. Adam Sedar officiating. Interment will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery- Mausoleum, Northampton, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Nicholas R.C. Church Memorial Fund C/O the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
