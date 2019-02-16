Paul R. Maurer passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Paul persevered to fight his illness to the very end always putting his family and friends first and foremost.Born May. 15, 1959, in Plainfield, NJ, Paul was the youngest of 5 children, son of Frances (Giardino) Maurer and the late George R. Maurer. Paul is survived by his wife, Eileen (Barbato) Maurer, daughter, Colleen Maurer and her husband Robert Kiernan, and his son Christopher Maurer.Paul leaves behind his beloved mother, Frances Maurer, sister, Susan Hollinger and her husband David, brothers, Peter Maurer and his wife Pamela, Robert Maurer and his wife Maureen, and George Maurer and his wife Roberta, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. When Paul wasn't spending time with family and friends, he could be found fishing, enjoying hockey, or watching Mel Brooks movies. Paul would like to be remembered for the inappropriate jokes he told, the laughs he shared, and the unflinching support he offered to everyone he cared for.Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 17 from 2:00-6:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 18 at 10:00am at St. John's Catholic Church in Dunellen. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the at https://www.cancer.org Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary