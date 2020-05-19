Paul R. Westwood
Paul R. Westwood, 60, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the husband of Donna A. (Brader) Westwood, to whom he was married 40 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard R. Sr. and Patricia S. (Schneck) Westwood. He was an employee at Lehigh County Court House for many years before retiring in 2006.

Survivors: Wife Donna, children Paul Jr., Michael, Shawn and his wife Cindy, Jeremy and his wife Christina, and Jason and his wife Sara; brother Richard R. Jr.; sister Tina Marie Westwood; and 15 grandchildren.

Services: Private, arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in memory of Paul to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. #100, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
