Paul Richard Weaver, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Frye) Weaver. They would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on July 4th. Paul was born on March 5, 1939 in Montoursville, PA, to the late Earl R. and Elverda M. (Fry) Weaver. Paul worked as a Safety Training Manager for PP&L for many years before retiring. He was a volunteer for the Little League World Series serving as a team uncle and working with teams from all around the world. He received the Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award in 2009. Paul was also an avid Penn State Fan. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Evelyn, he will be lovingly missed by son, Kevin Weaver and wife Sally; brothers, Earl "Robert" and Larry Weaver; grandson, Cade Weaver.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, with full military honors. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019