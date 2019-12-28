|
|
Paul Rosar Jr, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born January 31, 1924 in Northampton PA, the son of Mary and Paul Rosar Sr. He was married 68 years to his devoted and loving wife Marie. Paul served honorably in World War II and was a member of the Flying Tigers where he was a tail gunner on a B-25 Mitchell bomber. He was retired from the Bethlehem Steel where he was a research technician at the Homer Research Center. He loved to dance, enjoyed Musikfest and could often be found dancing the night away in the polka tent with Marie. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was very clever and handy and was especially proud of the Christmas Mangers he made, by hand, using only scrap wood. He was a loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In later years, he resided at Traditions of Hanover where he was known and loved by all, always looking forward to their dance parties.
SURVIVORS: He is predeceased by his wife Marie, survived by his oldest son Paul, his wife Pat and their son Dan of Annandale, NJ, his daughter Sandra of Fort Lauderdale, FL, his youngest son Robert and his wife Kathy of Hellertown, surviving sister, Emma and her husband Val of Northampton and his brother Edward of Denver, Colorado.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1059 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 AM until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Paul's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019