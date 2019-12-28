Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1059 Delaware Ave
Fountain Hill, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1059 Delaware Ave
Fountain Hill, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rosar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Rosar Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Rosar Jr, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born January 31, 1924 in Northampton PA, the son of Mary and Paul Rosar Sr. He was married 68 years to his devoted and loving wife Marie. Paul served honorably in World War II and was a member of the Flying Tigers where he was a tail gunner on a B-25 Mitchell bomber. He was retired from the Bethlehem Steel where he was a research technician at the Homer Research Center. He loved to dance, enjoyed Musikfest and could often be found dancing the night away in the polka tent with Marie. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was very clever and handy and was especially proud of the Christmas Mangers he made, by hand, using only scrap wood. He was a loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In later years, he resided at Traditions of Hanover where he was known and loved by all, always looking forward to their dance parties.

SURVIVORS: He is predeceased by his wife Marie, survived by his oldest son Paul, his wife Pat and their son Dan of Annandale, NJ, his daughter Sandra of Fort Lauderdale, FL, his youngest son Robert and his wife Kathy of Hellertown, surviving sister, Emma and her husband Val of Northampton and his brother Edward of Denver, Colorado.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1059 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 AM until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Paul's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now