|
|
Paul S. Kershner, 76, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Anna L. (Christman) Kershner. They celebrated their 55th anniversary in October. Paul started his career in his family business, Kershner's TV as a repairman. He later worked at the Bethlehem Steel Coke Works and at Dorney Park as an electrician. He was an avid train collector, a devoted Philadelphia sports team fan, and an animal lover (especially his Greyhounds Tanner, Sacs, and Linus). Paul was a life-long sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing and coaching softball. Most importantly, he cherished his beloved Anna and family more than anything. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William F. and Gladys N. (Boyer) Kershner. Paul was a 1961 graduate of William Allen High School.
Survivors: wife; son William S. Kershner and his wife Donna J. of Lower Macungie Twp.; daughter Tracey L. and husband Robert T. Bilger of South Whitehall Twp.; brothers William F. Kershner, Jr. and his wife Frances of Allentown and Douglas Kershner and his wife Susan of Allentown; sisters Beverly and husband Dale Heintzelman of Slidell, LA and Gail Kershner-Heckman of Allentown; his grandchildren, who he adored and brought him so much joy, Alexis and husband Nicholas, Kylie, Nicholas, and Maxwell and great-grandchild Xander.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Monday, from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180 Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the National Greyhound Adoption Program 10901 Dutton Road Philadelphia, PA 19154
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2020