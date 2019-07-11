Home

Monaghan Funeral Home Inc
612 Main St
Red Hill, PA 18076
(215) 679-6400
Paul S. Walker

Paul S. Walker Obituary
Paul S. Walker, 92, of Red Hill, passed away on July 8, 2019. Born in Sumneytown, he was the son of the late David and Catherine (Scholl) Walker. He was also the beloved husband for 74 years to Shirley M. (Anderson) Walker.

Paul worked as a machinist and retired from Insaco, Inc. in Quakertown. He was also a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sumneytown. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Paulette Walker-Moats (Ray), of Lansdale, Greg Walker (Kim), of Coopersburg, Tracy Walker (Nikki), of Red Hill, and Troy Walker (Ashley), of Macungie; six grandchildren, Heidi, Shan, Alisha, Hunter, Kyle, and Cora; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Brian, Brendan, Jodan, Ethan, and Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his nine brothers.

Funeral services are pending and will be updated on www.monaghanfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Red Hill. (215) 679-6400.
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019
