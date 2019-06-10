Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Kline Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul T. Kline Sr. Obituary
Paul T. Kline, Sr., 88, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Bachman) Kline, who died in 2014. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son of the late John and Edna Mae (Hittinger) Kline. Paul was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany. Paul worked as a die sinker at Bethlehem Steel/Beth Forge for 40 years. He was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Board Member, Prayer Warrior and Youth Group leader. Paul was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and gardener. He was a caddy at Saucon Valley Country Club and in his early years was a coach and referee at the Salisbury Youth Association. We will miss him as a loving father. Survivors: Sons, Paul T. Kline, Jr. and David L. Kline, both of Salisbury Township; sister, Betty Louise Kline-Moose of San Lorenzo, CA; 1 grandson, Damian Kline. Paul was preceded in death by a brother Neil Kline. Services: Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetey. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. John's EC Church, 405 N. Jerome Street, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now