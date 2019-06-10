Paul T. Kline, Sr., 88, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Bachman) Kline, who died in 2014. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son of the late John and Edna Mae (Hittinger) Kline. Paul was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany. Paul worked as a die sinker at Bethlehem Steel/Beth Forge for 40 years. He was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Board Member, Prayer Warrior and Youth Group leader. Paul was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and gardener. He was a caddy at Saucon Valley Country Club and in his early years was a coach and referee at the Salisbury Youth Association. We will miss him as a loving father. Survivors: Sons, Paul T. Kline, Jr. and David L. Kline, both of Salisbury Township; sister, Betty Louise Kline-Moose of San Lorenzo, CA; 1 grandson, Damian Kline. Paul was preceded in death by a brother Neil Kline. Services: Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetey. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. John's EC Church, 405 N. Jerome Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary