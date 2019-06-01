Paul Vincent Joseph Kozero, 89, was born and lived most of his life in Northampton, PA. He died Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall. He was the husband of Agnes (Keglovits) Kozero for over 46 years. Paul was the son of the late Anthony and Helen (Mizgerd) Kozero.Paul took over from his father as owner/operator of a hardware store on Main Street then partnering with Dale Miller opened the Kozero Miller Supply ACE Hardware store on Weaversville Rd and Rt 329 area for 40 years until retiring in 1994. Paul was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, and before that a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Northampton. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and a 1951 graduate of Lehigh University, Bethlehem, BS Biology. He served in the Army during the Korean War era. Paul's interests were in current events, history and architecture.Survivors: sisters, Antoinette Hartman of Olean, NY, Margaret, wife of Theodore Schroeder of Kewadin, MI, and Kathleen, wife of Lawrence Ceccarelli of Worthington, OH, 3 nephews and 6 nieces. Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM Thursday, June 6, Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Gregory Karpyn officiating. Call 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Thursday in church before mass. Interment w/military honors after mass at the Our Lady of Hungary Parish Cemetery, 2nd Street, Northampton. Arrangements; Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary