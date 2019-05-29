Paul V. Solt, 93, of Walnutport, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the husband of Marian E. (Wentzel) Solt. They were married on October 22, 1955. Born in Walnutport, he was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Strohl) Solt. Paul served his country honorably as a member of the US Navy Seabees. He was employed by the American Nickeloid as a machinist for 38 years before retiring in 1988. He was a charter member of the Walnutport VFW Post 7215, a life member of American Legion Post 16, a member of Diamond Fire Co. Paul was also a member of Christ UCC, Walnutport. Paul was an avid pool player, and bowler and participated in various leagues.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Barbara Andrew; son: Brian Solt both of Walnutport; Grandchildren: Stephen & Jonathan Andrew; great-grandchildren: Mikayla and Cambria Andrew. He was pre-deceased by brothers Lamar and Donald Solt, and a sister Shirley Wentz.A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Paul's name to Christ UCC, 309 Main St, Box P, Walnutport PA 18088 Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary