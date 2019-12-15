|
|
Paul "Bill" W. Ackerman, 80, formerly of the Lehigh Valley, passed away peacefully on Monday December 9, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his wife of over 55 years, Barbara J (McEntee) Ackerman.
An Easton native, Bill graduated from Lafayette College in 1961 with a degree in engineering. After marrying, he was stationed as an officer at an Air Force Base in South Korea where he and Barbara lived for one memorable year. He was then hired to work as an engineer with Proctor and Gamble in Ohio. His career as a small business owner began in 1970 when he assumed ownership of his family's restaurant and motel -"Ackerman's"- located in Bethlehem. In the early 1980's Bill transitioned to landlord, utilizing his strong interpersonal and handyman skills to own and rent properties in South Bethlehem, frequently volunteering his time to organizations assisting families in finding and maintaining affordable housing.
Bill was a loving father and a devoted husband unmatched in his dedication to his family. He was an avid golfer and runner, enjoyed travel, and was a long time fan of the Oakland (formerly Philly) A's. He is survived by his son David and daughter Amy (Hale), both happily married, five grandchildren, and sisters Joan Stueber and Mary Ellen Einfalt; Bill was predeceased by four other siblings. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man. A celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Sat. Dec. 21st at Blue restaurant at 4431 Easton Avenue in Bethlehem followed by burial at Northampton Memorial Shrine in Easton. Reception begins at 10:00 am with services commencing at 11:30. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to ; condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019