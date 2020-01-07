Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Arndt Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Arndt Sr. Obituary
Paul W. Arndt, Sr. 74, of Macungie, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Krick) Arndt. Paul was born in Allentown a son of the late Willard and Alverta T. (Trapp) Arndt. He was a manager for Mack Trucks for over 30 years. Paul and his wife owned and operated The Lampshade Factory, Trexlertown until 2016. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading and working in his yard. Paul especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors: Wife; son, Paul W. Arndt, Jr. and his wife Jan of Germansville; daughter, Lori A. Arndt of New Holland, PA, Tina L. and her husband Paul H. Kopicz of Fleetwood; sister, Gloria Harrigle of Catasauqua; nine grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Todd M. Arndt.

Services: 3:00 P.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Military honors will conclude the service in the garden of the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Road Lititz PA 17543.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now