|
|
Paul W. Arndt, Sr. 74, of Macungie, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Krick) Arndt. Paul was born in Allentown a son of the late Willard and Alverta T. (Trapp) Arndt. He was a manager for Mack Trucks for over 30 years. Paul and his wife owned and operated The Lampshade Factory, Trexlertown until 2016. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading and working in his yard. Paul especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors: Wife; son, Paul W. Arndt, Jr. and his wife Jan of Germansville; daughter, Lori A. Arndt of New Holland, PA, Tina L. and her husband Paul H. Kopicz of Fleetwood; sister, Gloria Harrigle of Catasauqua; nine grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Todd M. Arndt.
Services: 3:00 P.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Military honors will conclude the service in the garden of the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Road Lititz PA 17543.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020