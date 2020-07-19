Paul W. Heiney, Jr. of Whitehall went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020 after a long courageous fight. He is survived by his wife, Beth, children, David, Rachel, and Joel, father, Paul Heiney, Sr., sisters Margaret (Liz) Warnke of Maine (Barry), Martha Hoover (Jackie), Mary Swails (Keith) and brother, George Schaner (Vicky) of North Carolina, step brother Harold Reeser (Brenda) of South Carolina, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Preceded in death by his mother, Martha Sellers Leviner (MawMaw) and stepmother, Florence Heiney. Services will be held at later dates in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lehigh Valley Hospice.



