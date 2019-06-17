Paul W. Horner



Paul W. Horner, 88 of Slatedale, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2019. Born on July 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Rev. Charles W. Horner and Naomi (Martz) Horner. He was married to his late wife, Gail Horner for forty-five years. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marines during the Korean War. For thirty-nine years he was the Director of Food Services at Northern Lehigh School District and also was a member of the Slatington Rotary Club. Fishing trips to Canada and family trips to Brigantine Beach were a special joy to him. He took great pride in supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting activities.



He will be lovingly missed by his son, Charles Horner, a daughter, Jennifer Horner, grandaughters, Lauren and Paige Horner, brother Mark Horner and a sister Mary Rothrock.



A memorial service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, 4214 Main Street, Slatedale, PA. Calling hours will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Slatedale Cemetery.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4118 Main Street, Slatedale, PA 18079



