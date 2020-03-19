|
|
Paul W. Krause, 89, of Slatington, died peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Hausman) Krause. Born in Washington Township, January 26, 1931, Paul was the son of the late George F. and Miriam A. (Peters) Krause. He was a life-long farmer in the Washington Township area. Paul was a member of New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Tripoli.
Survivors:. Daughters, Diane S. Furchner and her husband, Gregory of Slatington, Debra A. Hunsicker and her husband, Douglas, Jr. of Slatington; son-in-law, M. Kenneth Bricker of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Jon-Erik and his wife, Kristin, Chad, Tyler and Zachary Bricker, Ashley Bartholomew, Sara, Emily and Jackson Hunsicker; great grandchildren, Owen and Arden Bricker; predeceased by a daughter, Carol L. Bricker who died in 2010.
Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020