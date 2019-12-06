|
Paul W. Milchenski, 95, of Germansville, PA passed away November 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 11, 1924, in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Anna (Kaub) Milchenski.
Paul was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served during WWII. He worked for Mac Trucks for 40 years before retiring in 1985.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Milchenski; sons, Richard and wife Mary Ann of Northampton, PA, and John and wife Donna of Germansville, PA; grandchildren, Jessica and Jason Milchenski; and great-grandchildren, Kole Kostic and Adriana Milchenski.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh County Human Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 17103 in memory of Paul Milchenski.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019