Paul W. Stahley, 89, of Allentown, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Jeanette J. (Gibiser) Stahley to whom he was married 63 years. Born in Allentown, July 11, 1930, Paul was the son of the late Frank W. and Myrtle I. (Everett) Stahley. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Paul was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Greentree Nurseries in Allentown for many years before retiring in 1992. Prior to that he worked for the former Giant Portland Cement Co. in Whitehall for 13 years and at the former Trexler Farms in South Whitehall Township. Paul was a member of Morgenland Union Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Jeanette; daughter, JoAnn L. Hersh of Slatington; predeceased by brothers, Clarence, Raymond and Harold.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am. – 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Morgenland Union Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019