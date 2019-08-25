|
Paula J. Gerhart, 65, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in the home of her daughter, surrounded by family members. She was the wife of Kenneth A. Gerhart. They were together for 53 years and celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this past week. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Marvin James and Pauline Mae (Eschbach) Hoover. Paula was a graduate of William Allen H.S., class of 1971. She was a certified dental assistant and worked for several dentists, Doctors Reisner and Chisdak, Dr. Alfred Jenkins, Dr. Shawn Shucavage of Cetronia Dental Associates and Dr. Rodney Dobrowolski. Mrs. Gerhart was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Paula loved spending time with her children and family, especially beach trips and holiday meals. She enjoyed stained glass, sewing, dancing, exercise and body building. Paula loved all dogs and especially her Pugs.
Survivors: Husband, Kenneth; Son: Joshe H. Gerhart and his fiancé Adam A. Flexer of Wescosville; Daughter: Jena L. Warke and her husband Jesse T. of Breinigsville; Brother: Parke F. Hoover and his wife Bonnie M. of Millerstown, PA; Brenda J. Hoover of So. Whitehall Twp.; Paula is survived by her niece Jeanne-Marie and several other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Ziggy. Paula was predeceased by her beloved Pug, Mia and by her brothers Fred Hoover and James Hoover and her sister Linda Loch.
Services: 2:30 pm Wednesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 1:00 – 2:30 pm Wednesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown 18102 or L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown 18103 or Furry Feet Rescue, Inc., 771 S. Cottonwood Rd., Walnutport 18088.
