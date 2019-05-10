On May 7, 2019 Dr. Paula Beitler entered into the immediate presence of her Lord. Born on September 17, 1954 to Paul W. W. and Evelyn N. (nee Fetherolf) Beitler in Allentown, PA. Dr. Beitler enjoyed a typical childhood growing up in the Midway Manor Section of Allentown's east side. She was active in both church and school activities, teaching Sunday School, participating in youth group, singing in both Church and school choirs, and marching in the Dieruff color guard. After graduating from Dieruff High School with honors, she attended Lafayette College, majoring in mathematics. Dr. Beitler graduated Summa Cum Lauda with a B.S. degree in Mathematics and was awarded a Rackham Fellowship at the University of Michigan where she earned an M.S. and Ph.D. in Biostatistics.Dr. Beitler began her professional career working as a Biostatistician for the Ortho Pharmaceutical Company ( a division of Johnson & Johnson) where over time she assumed greater responsibilities, ultimately becoming a Senior Director in charge of anti-infectives such as Leviquin.After nine years in Research and Development at J&J, Dr. Beitler moved to a Post marketing position in the Parke-Davis division of Warner Lambert. Here she spent another nine years of supporting marketed drugs, most notably Lipitor, which provided Dr. Beitler the opportunity to retire in 2000. In 1997 Dr. Beitler married James J. Stiscia Jr. and moved to Garner, NC. In retirement Dr. Beitler was devoted to her cats, photography, and gardening, especially at her recently acquired Tennessee hay farm. She is survived by her husband James J. Stiscia Jr. of Garner, NC, Brother Robert Edward Beitler & spouse Kathy of West Chester, PA, Sister Mary Ann Beatrice & spouse Michael of Hatfield, PA, Nephew Michael Samuel Beatrice of Hatfield, PA, and Niece Valerie Marie Beatrice of Lansdale, PA.Services: 10:30 am Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary