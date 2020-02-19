Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:45 AM
Grandview Cemetery, Section I
Allentown, PA
View Map

Paula L. Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula L. Stone Obituary
Paula L. Stone, 80, of Manhattan, died on February 13, 2020. Her husband, Richard Chodoff, M.D. died on May 5, 1983. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Pauline (Smith) Stone. Paula was in the first class of women admitted to Muhlenberg College in 1957 and graduated in 1961. She attended law school and medical school and had a successful career as a Medical Consultant to Lawyers. Paula was a supporter of the arts primarily the Metropolitan Opera and the New York City Ballet. She loved her King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, the last one named Stormy.

Survivors: Cousins, Shelly Feldman and Cathy Perl.

Services: Graveside, 11:45 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery, Section I, in Allentown PA. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -