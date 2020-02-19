|
Paula L. Stone, 80, of Manhattan, died on February 13, 2020. Her husband, Richard Chodoff, M.D. died on May 5, 1983. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Pauline (Smith) Stone. Paula was in the first class of women admitted to Muhlenberg College in 1957 and graduated in 1961. She attended law school and medical school and had a successful career as a Medical Consultant to Lawyers. Paula was a supporter of the arts primarily the Metropolitan Opera and the New York City Ballet. She loved her King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, the last one named Stormy.
Survivors: Cousins, Shelly Feldman and Cathy Perl.
Services: Graveside, 11:45 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery, Section I, in Allentown PA. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020