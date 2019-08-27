|
Paulette A. Dorward, 74, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019. Paulette was the wife of Harland Dorward. Paulette worked as an elementary school teacher in the Northampton School District worked for the Whitehall public library. She was an accomplished piano player and loved to dance. Born in Catasauqua, Paulette was the daughter of the late Paul and Agnes (Klimek) Weaver. Surviving Paulette are her daughters, Janet, wife of Michael Baker of Catasauqua, and Susan Krause of Allentown. Additionally, Paulette is survived by her granddaughters Nora and Lydia, and her sister Naomi wife of Albert Grondahl. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. Catasauqua, Pa 18032. Calling will be from 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Paulette's honor to the care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019