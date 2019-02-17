Paulette Lloyd, 65, of Danielsville, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Keith H. Lloyd, who passed away in 2002. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Anna R. (Skrapits) Weiss. Paulette was employed by the former Tama Manufacturing of Northampton and Catasauqua for 17 years. She enjoyed watching sports and cheering for Philadelphia teams. Paulette loved her grandchildren and enjoyed long motorcycle rides. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, and will be missed by all who knew her.She is survived by daughters: Keri Anne Bilheimer of Lehighton, Stacey Ann and husband Scott A. Heefner of Walnutport; son: Matthew Steven Lloyd of Danielsville; Grandchildren: Ashley L. Snyder, LCpl Jason G. Heefner, Lindsay E. Bilheimer, Nicholas L. Heefner; Great-Granddaughter: Savannah. Brothers: Raymond F. Weiss of SC, Ronald J. Weiss of Danielsville; Sister: Karen A. and husband Ralph Green of Slatington; Nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends. She was pre-deceased by a grandson Michael C. Bilheimer, Jr. and a brother Richard J. Weiss.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8PM Wednesday February 20 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington and 10 to 11 Am Thursday at church. Interment to follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lehigh Township Athletic Association c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary