Paulette M. "Polly" Bedics, 62, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of Thomas W. Bedics, Sr. Polly was born in Fountain Hill on January 26, 1957 to the late Raymond J. Sr. and Barbara M. (Auer) Barth. She worked as a payroll administrator at Victaulic, Easton since 1998. Paulette is a member of Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown; 1974 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. She lived for family, especially following her grandchildren in their sporting events and family reunions, vacations, sister dinners and quality time surrounded by those that meant the most in her life.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 40 years; children: Thomas W. Jr. (Nicole) Bedics of Palmer Twp., Miki L. (Frank) Farnese of Quakertown; siblings: Edward (Jeanmarie) Barth of Bethlehem, Barbara Dancho (Tina Burridge) of Northampton, Judith (Dennis) Haldaman of Bethlehem, grandchildren: Malachi Case, Quinn and Luke Farnese. Predeceased by a brother: Raymond J. Barth, Jr.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9-11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
