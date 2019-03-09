Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Pauline A. Barndt

Pauline A. Barndt Obituary
Pauline A. Barndt, 94, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She is the wife of the late Leon G. Barndt. She was born in Leithsville on April 1, 1924 to the late Clarence & Mary C. (Klotz) Mease. She is a graduate of Hellertown High School. Pauline was a homemaker. She is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pleasant Valley and Order of the Eastern Star. SURVIVORSchildren: Gene L. of Lake Ridge, VA, Eileen A. Gribben (Barry) of Emmaus and Terry R. Jarrett (Peter) of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Peter, Jennifer, Erin, Stephanie and Lisa; 9 great-grandchildren. Pauline is predeceased by sisters: Pearl Sutton & Evelyn Dinwiddie and daughter-in-law Linda Barndt. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the service at 11 AM. The interment will conclude services at New Jerusalem Cemetery, Lower Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity UCC, 1990 Route 212, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019
