Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Indianland Cemetery Association
Pauline A. Minnich

Pauline A Minnich, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall. She was the widow of Darwin "Chubby" Minnic who passed away on March 21, 2000. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late George and Beulah (Gangaware) Haydt. Pauline entered the Army Air Corps in April of 1945. She was stationed in San Antonio Texas as a surgical technician. She was discharged in 1947 reaching the rank of staff sergeant. Upon returning to the Northampton area, she held various nursing aide positions at Quakertown Hospital, Haaf Hospital, Leader Nursing Home and Rau Residential Nursing Home. She was a member of Christ UCC Church in Walnutport. She was a former member of Good Shepherd Church in Slatington. Pauline was an avid fan of the NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. She was proud of her WWII service to her country and was a lifetime member of Delke Post #16, Slatington American Legion and a member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge where she enjoyed going to the monthly meetings. In her later years she enjoyed making afghans and giving them out to all of her friends and family.

Survivors: Sons, Jeffrey and wife Judy Ringholz of Miami, Fl, Jack and wife Kathy (Molchany) of Laurys Station. Grandchildren Jeffrey Minnich Jr, Audra and husband Jason Doll, and Kelly and husband Rich Prall. Great grandchildren Gavin and Charlotte Doll, Sister-in-laws Joanne Heffelfinger and Shirley Beil, good friend David Billheimer and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by siblings Claire Anthony, Charles Haydt, Roy Haydt, Harvey Haydt, and Willard Gangaware.

A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Indianland Cemetery Association.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, Pa. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
