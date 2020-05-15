Pauline C. "Polly" Loveland
Pauline C. "Polly" Loveland, 100, of Allentown, passed away on May 9, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late William D. Loveland. Polly worked as a lab technician at Penn Dairy in Lancaster and prior to that, she worked for Edgewood Scientific Aid during World War II. Born in Ennice, NC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Cora (Brooks) Cheek. She was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ, Breinigsville.

Survivors: Loving caregiver: Kevin Johnson with whom she resided with in Allentown.

Services will be private, interment will be held in North Carolina.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
