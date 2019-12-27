|
Pauline D. Confer, 94, of Allentown, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Her husband, Norman R. "Mike" Confer, Jr. died in 2005. Born in Cressona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Miriam (Snyder) Krause. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Allentown. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1943. Pauline had worked for various clothing manufacturers in Allentown.
Survivors: Daughter, Bonnie, wife of Robert Shelly, Sr.; Grandchildren, Lori, wife of David Kokosky, Robert Shelly, Jr., and his wife Deborah, Cheryl, wife of Marc Roman, Lisa, wife of Eric Siegfried and Mark Mohrey; and Great-Grandchildren, Ayden and Layla; Daughter-in-Law, Marlene Confer. She was preceded in death by a Son, Norman R. "Rocky" Confer, III.; and Sisters, Miriam Zeglowitsch, Mae Szakasitz, Ruth Millets and Pearl Lentz.
Services: Memorial, 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019