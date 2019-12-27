Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Confer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline D. Confer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline D. Confer Obituary
Pauline D. Confer, 94, of Allentown, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Her husband, Norman R. "Mike" Confer, Jr. died in 2005. Born in Cressona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Miriam (Snyder) Krause. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Allentown. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1943. Pauline had worked for various clothing manufacturers in Allentown.

Survivors: Daughter, Bonnie, wife of Robert Shelly, Sr.; Grandchildren, Lori, wife of David Kokosky, Robert Shelly, Jr., and his wife Deborah, Cheryl, wife of Marc Roman, Lisa, wife of Eric Siegfried and Mark Mohrey; and Great-Grandchildren, Ayden and Layla; Daughter-in-Law, Marlene Confer. She was preceded in death by a Son, Norman R. "Rocky" Confer, III.; and Sisters, Miriam Zeglowitsch, Mae Szakasitz, Ruth Millets and Pearl Lentz.

Services: Memorial, 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -