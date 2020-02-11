Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2700 Jacksonville Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2700 Jacksonville Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
Pauline D. Hunsicker

Pauline D. Hunsicker Obituary
Pauline D. Hunsicker, 102 of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Alexandria Manor in Bethlehem. She was born in Passer, PA, the daughter of the late William and Matilda (Hottle) Bealer. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Hunsicker, Jr. Pauline was a homemaker and loved to garden. She was a former member of the Garden Club at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Robert W. Hunsicker III, of North Carolina, and grandchildren, Mark and Lore'. She was predeceased by sons, William Hunsicker, and David Hunsicker.

A viewing will be held from 9-10am on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 2700 Jacksonville Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017, followed by a service at 10am. Burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020
