|
|
Pauline E. Kocher, 88, of Moore Township, passed away on Thursday, April 02, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Willard E. "Bill" Kocher, with whom she shared 57 loving years of marriage. Born in Point Phillips, she was a daughter of the late Russell P. and Jennie (Bryfogle) Barrall. A lifelong resident of Moore Township, Pauline graduated from a one-room school house in Point Phillips. She worked in the garment industry and was formerly employed by Pioneer Manufacturing Co. in East Lawn, where she was a sewing machine operator for more than 30 years before retiring in 1996. Pauline loved playing bingo, going to the casinos, and watching her great-grandson, Chase, play baseball. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union and Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown. Survivors: Pauline will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Russell F. Kocher, Sr. and his wife, Linda, with whom she resided, Brenda K. Snyder and her husband, Scott, of Whitehall, and Willard F. Kocher and his wife, June, of Nazareth; grandchildren, Russell Kocher, Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, Matthew Claus and his wife, Harmony, Susan Howey and her husband, Jeff, and Brien Kocher and his wife, Kim; great-grandsons, Chase and Jack; sisters, Emma Bartron and Betty Bellas, both of Point Phillips; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Willard, she was predeceased by her brothers, Howard and Paul Barrall. Services: Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020