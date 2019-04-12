Pauline E. Kurtz, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Kurtz, who died in 2009. Born in Weisenberg Township, she was the daughter of the late Arlington K. and Vertie (Holben) Wertz. Pauline was a graduate of Allentown High School. She was a presser for Allen Laundry for 18 years, and later worked as a film processor for Qualex Photo Lab in Allentown for 8 years before retiring in 1992. Survivors: Daughters, Diane M. Kurtz of Allentown and Deborah A. De Pari and husband Pierino of South Whitehall Township; 2 grandchildren, Michael De Pari and Adriana Sykes and her husband Jonathan; 2 great-grandchildren, Edward and Alexander Sykes. Pauline was preceded in death by a brother Gary Wertz. Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Inurnment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Whitehall. Contributions: may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary