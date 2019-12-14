|
Pauline E. Lentz, age 85, of Quakertown, PA. The Lord Jesus received her spirit on November 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late George F. Lentz, Jr. who died in 2003 and with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. She was a budding artist before marriage and a cashier for the Rite Aid in downtown Quakertown for over 20 years. Customers loved her laugh. She was a member of Christ Church UCC in Trumbauersville. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and baking Christmas Cookies which she packaged as gifts and for sale to benefit her church. She enjoyed bus trips with her husband in retirement. She was also a huge Elvis fan and cat lover. Born in Palmerton she was the daughter the late Paul R. and Emma Altemose Borger. Survivors include one son, Keith of Hellertown and one daughter, Lisa of Quakertown; two grandchildren, Russell and Sharon; six great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Craig and sisters Eva and Dot. You are invited to visit with Pauline's family from 10-11AM Saturday April 18, 2019 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd. 135 W. Pumping Station Rd Quakertown PA 18951. A memorial service will follow at 11AM. Contributions in her memory may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Condolences may be made at www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019