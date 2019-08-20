|
|
Pauline E. Walakovits, 86, of Coplay, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence in Coplay. She was the daughter of the late John Walakovits and Maria (Breitfeller) Walakovits.
Pauline was employed for many years in the Clean Room at the former Western Electric of Allentown, where she retired. In her spare time, Pauline loved to travel.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews & she was preceded in death by her brother and sisters.
Services will be private. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Peter's Church located at 4 South 5th Street, Coplay, PA. 18037
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019